Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.In the 13 months since I initially reviewed the automated lead capture software Skyler360, the company has grown from one person to a dozen.The platform automates the early steps of lead cultivation by communicating with prospects via text and email. In a phone call this week, Skyler360's creator Ron Sasson, referred to his business as being, "In that formal stage, where we need start thinking about support tickets."The growth of Skyler360 speaks to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence-driven (AI) and bot-automated services within real estate.The rise of chat bots is especially hot right now, but this software pushes well past the boundary and remains the most accessible system of its kind in the industry.Its completely renovated, color-coded identifiers and lack of Windows-themed utilitarianisms help create a sharper, more intuitive user ex...
- The new resources poured into Skyler360 and the platform's success demonstrate the how artificial intelligence and chatbots are infiltrating real estate.
- Skyler360 is one of the most sophisticated and accessible software offerings of its kind.
