Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

Last week

March 2

CoreLogic President and CEO, Anand Nallathambi, passed away on March 2, 2017, after a brief illness. “On behalf of the CoreLogic Board of Directors and our employees, it is with deep sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Anand Nallathambi,” stated Paul Folino, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CoreLogic. “Anand led CoreLogic from its inception as a public company in June 2010 to a high-performing leader in the housing market. Anand was an outstanding leader, and we will miss his many talents, energy and can-do spirit. Our thoughts are with Anand’s family and friends.”

Anand Nallathambi was the president and chief executive officer of CoreLogic since June 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Nallathambi held various executive leadership positions at First Advantage Corporation and First American Corporation. Mr. Nallathambi received a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Loyola University in Madras, India and an MBA from California Lutheran University. He was an active volunteer with many organizations including the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, Operation HOPE and the Mihaylo College of Business and Economics at California State University, Fullerton.

This week’s new hires

March 8

Itzy Garay has joined Halstead Property as executive director of sales for the Park Avenue Office. In her new position, Garay will work closely with John Wollberg, executive vice president and managing director. Together, they are responsible for the day-to-day management of Halstead’s Park Avenue Office. “I am thrilled to welcome Itzy to the Halstead Executive Team. Her successful track record within the industry, along with her incredible energy, enthusiasm and spirit, will make her an invaluable addition to Halstead and a perfect culture fit,” said Diane M. Ramirez, Chairman and CEO of Halstead, in a statement.

