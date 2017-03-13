Your cell phone is the lifeblood of your business -- but it also represents one of the greatest hurdles to your success.If your phone is running your life rather than vice versa, it’s time to reclaim your bedroom, your bathroom and your sanity by freeing yourself from its mind-numbing influence over virtually everything you do.Staging experts will tell you that master suites should be staged as a retreat from the hustle and bustle of today’s fast-paced world. Make sure there a plenty of pillows, candles and plush towels in the bath, beautiful soaps and all the other accoutrements that create a relaxing, spa-like atmosphere.No one ever mentions staging a master using a cell phone. Everyone knows the risks -- but no one seems to care You already know that hunching over your phone can lead to chronic back and spinal problems and that an increasing number of people are being diagnosed with repetitive motion injuries from using their phones.Moreover, your mobile devi...