As the author of four best-selling business books and the co-owner of UnMarketing, Scott Stratten knows a thing or two about embracing disruption.

His clients have included PepsiCo, Saks Fifth Avenue, IBM, Microsoft and Cirque du Soleil — and the viral marketing videos he helped them create have been viewed over 60 million times.

On Thursday, August 10, 2017, Stratten will take the stage at Inman Connect San Francisco for his talk, “The Age of Disruption: Everything Has Changed and Nothing Is Different.”

Register Now

Stratten will draw on his experiences in the ever-changing world of sales and marketing and discuss how they merge in the online and offline world.

His newest book UnSelling: The New Customer Experience was named Sales Book of the Year by 800-CEO-READ.

Named one of America’s 10 Marketing Gurus by Business Review USA, Stratten’s passion comes out most when speaking on stage, preaching engagement.

Don’t miss the change to hear first-hand from one of Forbes’ Top 5 Social Media Influencers in the world.

The session will happen only once — on Thursday, August 10, 2017, during Inman Connect San Francisco. Join thousands of your peers from across the country and get ready to “Adapt, Adjust & Reach for Growth.”

Register Now