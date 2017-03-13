Looking for a stately home equipped to throw one absolutely legendary rager? Look no further than this property in Greece, New York, listed for $135,200 for 3,093 square feet on almost half an acre.

The outside practically screams “the perfect place to raise your two-point-five kids.” The inside makes it clear that these parents have priorities beyond mere child-rearing, however.

Check out the full listing on realtor.com.

A perfectly normal-looking home on the outside.

The customized staircase (which clearly adds some shine) and copious sparkling light fixtures are both hints to the treasures that lie within.

Trendy pendant lights and a wave of red help set the kitchen apart.

If this room wasn’t made for throwing parties, then we don’t know what a party is.

However, if you’re entertaining more than a select guest list’s worth of attendees, then you might want to throw open the doors of this room instead.

