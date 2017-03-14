Are you a new real estate agent looking for lead generation tactics proven to produce prospects and clients?To help get you off on the right foot, here are four you can put into action right away.Experiment with the following techniques to determine what works best for you.And remember, you will only be successful with lead generation if you are persistent and consistent with your lead follow-up plan. Door knock with a technology twist Agents continue to door knock simply because the tactic can be quite effective at delivering new buyers and sellers. As a rookie, you must door knock for leads with the right attitude and expectations. You will also need to come prepared with a well-honed script.While this old-school marketing tactic hasn’t changed much at its core, you can be more effective at door-knocking lead generation with the help of a mobile app like Spotio or ZipComps.With Spotio, you can not only map out a door-knocking route and track where you have ...