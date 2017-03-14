If real estate agents and brokers want to do business in all of Fairfield County, Connecticut, they are virtually required to join more than one multiple listing service. Five MLSs cover the county. Five.This, in the words of MLS consultant Kevin McQueen, is "unusual." He couldn't think of a single similar county.But there is some relief in sight for the agents and brokers who belong to two of those MLSs. Connecticut MLS (CTMLS) and the Greater Fairfield County CMLS, which have more than 17,000 members combined, are merging to form one entity, dubbed "SmartMLS."Once launched, SmartMLS will be one of the nation's 20 largest in terms of membership, the MLSs said in a press release.More MLSs and associations are likely to consolidate this year, which could mean several benefits for agents and brokers on the ground, including better services, reduced fees and increased efficiencies.Many MLS members wish their associations or MLSs would join forces, and a major win fo...