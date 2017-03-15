Daily market update: March 15, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
CoreLogic’s National Foreclosure Report: March 2017
- 2.6 percent of all mortgages were in serious delinquency (90+ days past due and in foreclosure) in December 2016.
- This represents about 1 million homes.
- The peak serious delinquency involved 3.7 million homes in 2010.
Mortgage Bankers Association’s February 2017 mortgage applications for new home purchases:
- Mortgage applications for new home purchases increased 2.2 percent compared to February 2016.
- Compared to January 2017, applications increased by 16 percent relative to the previous month.
First American Real Estate Sentiment Index for Q1 2017:
- Confidence for transaction volume growth over the next 12 months increased 0.4 percent from Q4 2016 and increased 0.63 percent compared with a year ago.
- Confidence for growth in purchase transaction volume over the next 12 months increased 6.5 percent from last quarter and 3.7 percent compared with a year ago.
- Prices across all property types are expected to grow by 2.5 percent over the next 12 months, which is up from last quarter’s expectation of a 1.7 percent increase.
Quicken Loans Home Price Perception Index (HPPI) and Home Value Index (HVI) for February 2017:
- According to the HPPI, appraised values were 1.69 percent less than what homeowners estimated in February.
- In January, appraiser opinions were 1.47 percent lower than homeowner expectations.
- Home values rose 0.55 percent from January to February, according to the National HVI, and increased 2.95 percent compared to the previous February.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Homeowner Sentiment Survey for Q1 2017:
- 61 percent of current homeowners are satisfied with the state of the U.S. economy today, a 13 percent increase from the last wave of the survey (fielded shortly before the December interest rate announcement).
- 84 percent of current homeowners and 81 percent of prospective homeowners agree that increasing interest rates are a challenge facing the real estate market today, a 7 percent and 3 percent increase from the last wave of the survey, respectively.
- If mortgage rates were to go up, 39 percent of current homeowners and 65 percent of prospective homeowners say they are more likely to feel anxious, rather than indifferent about such a hike.
