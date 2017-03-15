Love it or hate it, everyone and their dog (literally) ends up on Facebook. That’s 1.86 billion people, to be exact.

How do you leverage this wild beast of rotating food videos, birthday shout-outs and baby photos for your business, particularly, to generate leads?

Inman is working on a deep dive, step-by-step guide to help agents tackle the most popular social media platform in the world with confidence and results, specifically, buyer and seller inquiries.

We’d like to know how you approach Facebook, the mistakes you see being made on the platform and the biggest roadblocks you face.

Take our short survey for the chance to be heard and the opportunity to win a free pass to Inman Connect San Francisco.

(Can’t see the survey embedded below? Click to open it in a new window.)

