We were pleased to see our old friend, Brad Inman, take the real estate industry to task in his recent article: “Why homesellers demand better than a shaky real estate labyrinth.”If you missed it, Inman wondered why some people write checks at grocery stores while others use Apple Pay.He also wondered why we can order any other kind of product from our phone or tablet and receive it the next day but need to invest months, reams of paper and all of the minutes in our unlimited phone plans during the process of buying a home.For many reasons, the real estate process continues to be mired in inefficiency, delay and cost despite the availability of incredible new technologies used by virtually every other industry.We may even borrow Inman’s vivid use of the term “labyrinth” to describe the process. It’s painfully accurate. And it’s what we’ve been preaching to anyone who would listen for years.Terms like “silo,” “compartmentalized,” “ad hoc,”...