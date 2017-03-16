Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.

Crazy squatters, lurking animals, a machete-wielding weirdo and a suspicious-looking neighbor — today’s guest has seen it all. Listen as Julie Nikolaou shares her outrageous and eventful experiences with a bank owned property she’s currently handling in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Do you have a crazy real estate story to share? Email Leigh for your chance to tell it on the podcast!

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown