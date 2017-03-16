Daily market update: March 16, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Attom Data Solutions Foreclosure Activity for February 2017:
- Overall foreclosure activity in February dropped to a new 11-year low, the lowest since November 2005.
- States with a year-over-year increase included New Jersey (up 16 percent); Delaware (up 14 percent); Louisiana (up 12 percent); Alabama (up 10 percent); and Hawaii (up 8 percent).
- Three of the nation’s 20 largest metro areas posted year-over-year increases in foreclosure activity: Houston (up 97 percent from an abnormally low Feb 2016); San Francisco (up 25 percent); and New York (up 9 percent).
Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:
- Mortgage applications increased 3.1 percent from one week earlier for the week ending March 10, 2017.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 45.6 percent of total applications from 45.4 percent the previous week.
- The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to its highest level since April 2014, 4.46 percent, from 4.36 percent.
Ellie Mae’s Origination Insights Report for February 2017:
- Home loans for purchases increased to 57 percent in February, up from 53 percent in January.
- The average time to close all loans decreased to 46 days in February, down from 51 days in January.
- Average FICO scores dropped with the average FICO score on all closed loans at 720.
