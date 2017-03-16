Markets & Economy

Daily market update: March 16, 2017

by Staff Writer
Published 7 min ago

Attom Data Solutions Foreclosure Activity for February 2017:

  • Overall foreclosure activity in February dropped to a new 11-year low, the lowest since November 2005.
  • States with a year-over-year increase included New Jersey (up 16 percent); Delaware (up 14 percent); Louisiana (up 12 percent); Alabama (up 10 percent); and Hawaii (up 8 percent).
  • Three of the nation’s 20 largest metro areas posted year-over-year increases in foreclosure activity: Houston (up 97 percent from an abnormally low Feb 2016); San Francisco (up 25 percent); and New York (up 9 percent).

Mortgage rates:

Home equity rates:

Most recent market news:

Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:

  • Mortgage applications increased 3.1 percent from one week earlier for the week ending March 10, 2017.
  • The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 45.6 percent of total applications from 45.4 percent the previous week.
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to its highest level since April 2014, 4.46 percent, from 4.36 percent.

Ellie Mae’s Origination Insights Report for February 2017:

  • Home loans for purchases increased to 57 percent in February, up from 53 percent in January.
  • The average time to close all loans decreased to 46 days in February, down from 51 days in January.
  • Average FICO scores dropped with the average FICO score on all closed loans at 720.

