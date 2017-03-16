The proposed 2018 budget released by the Donald Trump administration seeks to provide for "one of the largest increases in defense spending without increasing the debt," stated in the opening message from President Trump.It will also cut 13.2 percent of the overall 2018 budget for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to the 64-page document.[gview file="http://www.inman.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/HUD-BUDGET-2018-BLUEPRINT.pdf"]Source: Wikimedia commons/Gage SkidmoreLast week, preliminary budget numbers were released that indicated HUD was facing a $6 billion cut; in an email to staff, HUD Secretary Ben Carson said that "starting numbers are rarely final numbers" -- but it appears as though these stuck. The big changes The proposed budget would add $20 million for the mitigation of lead-based paint and other hazards in low-income homes, bringing the total budget for the program to $130 million. It would also provide more than $35 billi...
- Trump's proposed budget will cut 13.2 percent of HUD's cash in 2018.
- It would do this by eliminating several programs, including some community development and affordable housing programs.
Comments