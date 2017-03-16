Sixty five million leads are generated a year just online, says Gary Gold in the third episode of Voodoo Agent.

The bad news? That means it’s really easy to get leads, so you’re going to be fighting for yours.

“The key to this business — where all the money is made — is that lead going from one of 10 people to the person…”

When you start pursuing a lead, you might some immediate interest. Great. But that’s when the process gets tricky — all of a sudden, it can get really hard to reach somebody.

Leads aren’t obligated to call you back. But there is some good news: If you can communicate persistently and purposefully over a long period of time without annoying someone, when the time comes to sell they are going to remember you.

For more on Gold’s specific follow-up techniques and conversation tips, check out the video.