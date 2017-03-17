4 quick tips for personal safety in real estate

In this week’s video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates discusses a somber and crucial topic: safety in real estate.

In the past year or two, there have been some serious attacks in real estate. Here are safety tips real estate agents can employ immediately.

1. Make sure you let someone know who and where you’re meeting people.

2. Listen to your intuition.

Unfortunately, there have been some occurrences where consumers have been hurt as well. Consumers must:

1. Research the Realtor.

2. Don’t go to real estate meetings alone.