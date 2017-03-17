Daily market update: March 17, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Mortgage rates:
Home equity rates:
Most recent market news:
Attom Data Solutions Foreclosure Activity for February 2017:
- Overall foreclosure activity in February dropped to a new 11-year low, the lowest since November 2005.
- States with a year-over-year increase included New Jersey (up 16 percent); Delaware (up 14 percent); Louisiana (up 12 percent); Alabama (up 10 percent); and Hawaii (up 8 percent).
- Three of the nation’s 20 largest metro areas posted year-over-year increases in foreclosure activity: Houston (up 97 percent from an abnormally low Feb 2016); San Francisco (up 25 percent); and New York (up 9 percent).
U.S. Census Bureau/U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development New Residential Construction for February 2017:
- Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in February were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,213,000, 6.2 percent below the revised January rate but is 4.4 percent above the February 2016 rate.
- Privately-owned housing starts in February were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,288,000, 3.0 percent above the revised January estimate and is 6.2 percent above the February 2016 rate.
- Privately-owned housing completions in February were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,114,000, 5.4 percent above the revised January estimate and 8.7 percent above the February 2016 rate.
Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey:
- The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.30 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending March 16, 2017.
- This is up from last week when it averaged 4.21 percent.
- A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.73 percent.
