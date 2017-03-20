Fall-down-drunk sellers, sellers lurking during showings and animal attacks are just a few of the occurrences guest Megan Ferris has seen as a real estate agent. She shares her top five craziest stories in this podcast.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

