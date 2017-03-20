More than 4,000 of real estate’s top professionals will converge in San Francisco at Inman Connect August 7-11, 2017, to build relationships and discover strategies to grow their businesses.

Inman is excited to announce the first group of moderators who will take charge in leading informative and provoking sessions during the weeklong event focused on the theme, “Adapt, Adjust and Reach for Growth.”

Get insights into the trends taking over the industry and context for what they mean specifically for you and your business.

Inman Connect moderators will include:

The Connect schedule is packed with sessions for everyone from real estate technologists, to independent brokers, to agents and franchisors, to marketing and MLS executives to startup companies.

Highlights of the week include:

Hacker Connect: A daylong deep dive into real estate technology with expert technologists, engineers and developers.

Indie Broker Summit : A daylong event where independent brokers from across the country will come to network and learn new business strategies.

Startup Intensive Track: A special afternoon track devoted to all things venture capital and startup companies, featuring some of Silicon Valley’s most well-known names.

MLS Intensive Track: A special afternoon track for MLS executives and MLS Board Members tackling some of the most pressing and timely issues.

Marketing Intensive Track: Special afternoon tracks dedicated to unpacking the latest marketing trends both in and out of real estate.

