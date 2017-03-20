Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Better.com is a web-based mortgage pre-approval and origination resource. Platforms: Browser-based; mobile-optimized Ideal For: Tech-savvy, progressive agents. Independent/boutique firms that work with younger, first-time buyers. Top selling pointsFast, simple pre-approval process Easier for clients Can quickly help qualify leadsTop concernsOnline mortgage processes won't appeal to more traditional buyers or agents.What you should know A good deal of leads are ignored if they aren't pre-qualified for a mortgage. The process to do so has never helped real estate agents much, either.Consumers today are increasingly wary of entering a bank to hand over private information in order to be judged by a stranger in a bad suit.That process is even more cumbersome if its only purpose is to "qualify" them to see a home.Better.com is an es...
- Agents can benefit by Better's simple, online pre-qualification process.
- Company recently closed on a $30 million in backing.
- Has closed more than $500 million in mortgages.
Better.comLearn more
Comments