Some real estate professionals may want to add 3-D home tours to their marketing repertoire but aren't ready to cough up the cash for the necessary hardware.Realvision Tours has been trying to remove this barrier by making it possible to capture 3-D tours with off-the-shelf cameras. The company recently bagged $1.3 million in a seed funding round to fuel this effort.Photogaphers can use Realvision technology to capture a 3-D tour, listing photos and a floor plan in a single shoot with one of several DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) cameras.Screen shot showing sample Realvision image and 3-D tour viewer.Collecting content for a 2,000-square foot home takes about one hour on average, according to the company.The company renders 360-degree photographs captured on a shoot into a 3-D tour and floor plan, while photographers use an image editor to extract high-quality 2-D photos from the 360-degree photos.Realvision then builds the 3-D tour, 2-D phot...
Realvision lets you create 3-D home tours with DSLR camera
3-D provider raises $1.3M in seed funding round
Comments