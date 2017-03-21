Team builder. Subject matter expert. Role model. Coach. Talent finder. Mentor. Entrepreneur. Motivational speaker. Budget cruncher. Scapegoat. Brand ambassador.These are just some of the responsibilities that fall under the title of real estate broker.The career of a broker is filled with many ups and downs, sometimes exponentially more than a real estate agent’s career. But many people think they have what it takes to bring their real estate career to the next level.Do you think you're up for the challenge of building a brokerage? Here are five things you need know about making that leap. 1. A great agent doesn't necessarily make a great broker A common misconception about real estate brokers is that they were the most successful real estate agents at their old brokerage and decided to move up the ladder. This couldn’t be further from the truth.In fact, some of the best brokers were average or even below average agents.There is precedence for this perceptio...