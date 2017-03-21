Reposted with permission from Greg Robertson.

Sifting through listing data is no one’s idea of a good time. But both brokers and technology providers spend a lot of time and money managing information from multiple MLSs. Would you be interested in a tool that could offer you a competitive edge by way of data access and control?

Kevin Greene is a real estate tech executive with expertise in business partnership development, strategy and product management. He has worked on both sides of the real estate aisle, serving as a broker for two years before crossing over to the vendor side of the industry 10 years ago.

Greene rose through the ranks to become VP of MLS Solutions and then senior vice president of business development at Real Estate Digital before landing at CoreLogic in July.

In this interview with VendorAlley’s Greg Robertson, he discusses his new role and the potential of CoreLogic’s new Trestle initiative, an MLS data API (application programming interface).

“The formal definition of a trestle is a bridge for a train … and it’s all about the connections, and that’s what were trying to do as far as connect data to a technology provider and or/broker that needs it,” Greene says in the interview.

Robertson adds: “I think the best implementation of this type of strategy I’ve seen is what FBS and [flexMLS] has done with their Spark API — where — they had a store, so if the MLS approved you, you could not only get a data feed from them but you also could sell … whether directly through the store or not.”

“So they handled both sides to me which to me is key… the data access (getting the data in an API or some kind of standard format) and the permission to go out and do things with it. Does Trestle have plans to overcoming that obstacle?”

Hear Greene’s response along with details on: