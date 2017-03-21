Is it “real-tor” or “real-a-ter?”

This pronunciation question has sparked many a complaint in the real estate industry, and the creators of Santa Clarita Diet, Netflix’s newest comedy-horror series about how a Realtor couple, Shelia (Drew Barrymore) and Joel (Timothy Olyphant), are managing Shelia’s strange transformation into a zombie, have cast their lot as to which enunciation is right.

And it’s not the popular choice.

Apparently, for some viewers, the scariest thing about the show isn’t Drew Barrymore (Shelia) casually chomping down on a detached arm or making a fresh, meaty smoothie.

Instead, what makes them cringe and wake up in cold sweats are the characters’ decision to pronounce Realtor as “real-a-ter.”

On March 8, David Griner, a reporter for Adweek, sent out a tweet expressing his dismay about how Shelia and Joel can’t seem to say the word right.

It bothers me way too much that Timothy Olyphant’s Realtor character pronounces it “real-a-ter” on every reference in Santa Clarita Diet. — David Griner (@griner) March 8, 2017

To his surprise, Griner got a response — a supercut of every time a character says “real-a-ter” and a delightfully snappy caption: “#SorryNotSorry.”

Since then, the Santa Clarita Diet team has sent the supercut to every fan who laments their mispronunciation of “Realtor.”

Most have responded to the video with a sense of humor — and a suggestion or two as to who could help them out next season.

@griner you’re not alone. You didn’t notice Barrymore’s character does it too? They should have hired Phil Dunphy as technical consultant 👍 — Michelle Greenlee (@tinymwriter) March 8, 2017

Email Marian McPherson