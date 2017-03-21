Online agencies are one of several new models gaining traction in residential real estate. They smartly combine the traditional expertise of professionals with efficient new technologies to provide a low-cost alternative to traditional real estate agencies and brokerages.Their rise around the world is slow, but the impact they are having is unmistakably big. The top player in the U.K., Purplebricks, has a market capitalization approaching $1 billion after going public in December 2015.Collectively, online agencies have around 5 percent market share in the U.K. and are putting the incumbents under increasing pressure. And the battle in the U.S. is about to heat up with Purplebricks raising $62 million to enter the market in the second half of 2017.The value proposition of online agencies typically consists of a low fixed-fee and an improved customer experience. Technology plays a key role; online agencies rely on it to empower consumers, bring transparency to the transactio...