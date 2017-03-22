Daily market update: March 22, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Mortgage rates:
Home equity rates:
Most recent market news:
March 2017 Re/Max National Housing Report:
- February 2017 home sales were down 0.02 percent from February 2016.
- Active inventory reached a record low for February, dropping 17.9 percent year-over-year. Average days on market dropped from 75 in February 2016 to 68 in February 2017.
- The median sales price was $212,000, up 6 percent year-over-year.
