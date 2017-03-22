Markets & Economy

Daily market update: March 22, 2017

by Staff Writer
Published now

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Mortgage rates:

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio
15-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rates for the Past 6 Months | Credio

Home equity rates:

Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Bank Rates by State | Credio
Average Home Equity Loan Credit Union Rates by State | Credio

Most recent market news:

March 2017 Re/Max National Housing Report:

  • February 2017 home sales were down 0.02 percent from February 2016.
  • Active inventory reached a record low for February, dropping 17.9 percent year-over-year. Average days on market dropped from 75 in February 2016 to 68 in February 2017.
  • The median sales price was $212,000, up 6 percent year-over-year.

Email market reports to [email protected].

Article image credited to AshDesign / Shutterstock.com

Comments