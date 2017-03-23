Would-be borrowers could be another $150B in business

With the big drop off in refinancing, lenders are beginning to realize there is a whole world of would-be borrowers who have been unable to find financing for their deals -- business they can address to offset lost production.And that could mean more business for the real estate professionals who serve those borrowers. 'The game has changed' According to Jamie Billingham of Angel Oak Solutions, an Atlanta-based lender active in 35 states, 110 million people have credit scores below 620, which makes them all but ineligible for “agency” loans purchased on the secondary market by either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.That translates into “$150 billion out there in potential business,” Billingham said at the annual Regional Conference of Mortgage Bankers Associations in Atlantic City earlier this week. “There’s definitely a need.”Angel Oak bills itself as an alternative lender whose products fall in the gap between tight Fannie-Freddie guidelines and hard money lende...