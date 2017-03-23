Sometimes when a couple starts off on the wrong foot, a matchmaker can make the difference between a failed proposal and a walk down the aisle.Colorado's two largest MLSs -- REcolorado and Information and Real Estate Services (IRES) -- have agreed to merger talks shepherded by T3 MLS, a division of real estate research and management consulting firm Swanepoel T3 Group, on the heels of a declined acquisition proposal and some data share drama.REcolorado has about 20,000 agent, broker and appraiser subscribers while IRES has about 6,000.Stefan Swanepoel"REcolorado and IRES are pleased to announce the two MLS organizations have joined together to appoint T3 MLS ... to explore and facilitate discussions between all appropriate stakeholders with the intent of creating a new expanded regional MLS in Colorado," the MLSs said in identical blog posts.IRES in northern Colorado and REcolorado in the Denver metro area are among the latest MLSs to publicize that they are ex...
Colorado MLSs embark on ‘highly charged’ merger talks
In letter, big brokers ask for creation of a single database no later than Jan. 1, 2018
