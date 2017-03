Have you ever had your client turn out to be a major player in a drug cartel? Todd Ferris has. Listen in to this week’s episode, and he’ll tell you all about it.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

