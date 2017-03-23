What do you do with a degree in business and IT?Jake PerpichLots of things, but when your family is stacked with three generations of real estate professionals -- both mortgage and agency -- it’s perhaps not surprising that Jake Perpich decided to become an agent.And if he was going into the family business, he had better choose Edina Realty (a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate) his mother, Lori, a loan officer in the Edina Realty Mortgage business told him.Perpich is hoping to buy a home himself next spring, and after selling 14 of them in his second year of business, he is well on his way.But having family in real estate, of course, doesn’t guarantee success in this tough field. To what does he owe his launch?Perpich was one of the new agents to benefit from Edina Realty's Fast Track onboarding program, a nine-unit course introduced three years ago to help new agents with the basics of the business.Agent training and its ties to the uneven quality of servi...