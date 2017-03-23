Reposted with permission from Greg Robertson.
Rebecca Jensen is busy.
She is the President and CEO of Midwest Real Estate Data LLC (MRED), the real estate data distributor for the greater Chicago area. She also serves on the boards of Broker Public Portal (BPP), a national consumer-facing property search experience powered by MLS data, and the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS), the trade association dedicated to strengthening the MLS industry.
Jensen also served a full term of six years on the board of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), acting as Board Chair from 2011 to 2015. During her tenure, the organization went from being a project within the NAR to a standalone nonprofit with support across the industry.
In this episode, she shares her journey from tech support to CEO.
Click and listen to find out what drives Jensen, her take on the role of organizations like RESO, COVE and CMLS, and the direction of the MLS industry.
Here’s what’s covered:
- How implementing best practices from other fields can enhance your business
- How Jensen applied principles of Agile product development to identify priorities
- How “creating the opportunity to say no” helped Jensen land her gig at MRED
- The restructuring of RESO during Jensen’s tenure on the board
- Jensen’s aspirations regarding the direction of CMLS
- Cultivate think tank atmosphere to generate ideas
- Add policy creation arm to implement solutions
- What drives Jensen to achieve
- The promise of big data in real estate tech
- Jensen is intrigued by a Remine product that correlates data to drive better business decisions
- Jensen’s take on the future of MLS and real estate tech
- Integrated software and business entities
- Streamlined electronic transactions
- The non-traditional partnership between BPP and Homesnap
Comments