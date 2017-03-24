Opening its doors to tech companies yearning for a single, combined, standardized data feed from multiple MLSs, real estate data company CoreLogic launched its data marketplace, Trestle, to vendors this week.Trestle will function as a "one-stop shop" where brokers and real estate technology companies will be able to request access to aggregated data from MLSs as well as several additional datasets offered by CoreLogic.The tool will allow MLSs to set up data feeds to brokers and tech companies; manage data contracts, fees and payments; and track usage of their data through administrative controls, CoreLogic said. The cost to play stands at $75 per MLS data feed per month.By saving brokers, MLSs and tech vendors time and money, Trestle may help speed up tech innovation and get the real estate industry closer to “plug and play” tools that can be used by any agent or broker whose MLS complies with real estate data standards.So far, 98 multiple listing services re...
- MLS data exchange tools such as Trestle can provide significant savings for tech companies looking to gain access to multiple feeds for innovation, but gaining permission from individual MLSs still presents a roadblock, and some vendors already have an aggregation system in place.
