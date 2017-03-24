Maximizing your lead gen ROI: 5 tips for lead management success

Register now

Converting purchased leads can be challenging and frustrating. Prospects don’t return phone calls or emails — and it’s often difficult to stand out from the digital crowd.

In this webinar, we’ll review five best practices for turning cold prospects into closed deals:

Help your leads get to know the “virtual you” It’s not about you (it’s about the needs of the lead) Provide instant gratification Be prepared to play the long-game Have a lead management plan

Learn the best ways to leverage these techniques every day in your lead generation activities.

Brought to you by ReferralExchange, the premiere real estate referral resource enabling agents to make the most out of their referral business.