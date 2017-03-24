Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. RealtyBackOffice is software transaction and brokerage management. Platforms: Browser-based Ideal for: Brokers wanting an end-to-end solution for agent and office oversight and agents trying to streamline transactions Top selling pointsIntuitive interface Easy to integrate current workflows Dynamic calculation of all sale financials Proprietary document management, e-sign featuresTop concernsBrokerages not familiar with Google Apps may not be enthralled with RealtyBackOffice's task, alert and event integration features.What you should know All the changes to RealtyBackOffice since my initial review almost two years ago have been for the better.The transaction management features will provide the most value for your investment in a system with this much to offer.However, it also provides an array of smart, everyday login tools ...
- Any broker new to their position or brand affiliation would be wise to consider due diligence on RealtyBackOffice.
