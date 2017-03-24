If you are like me, you wake up each morning, open up your laptop, check social media and scour the internet for the latest trends in digital marketing.

As real estate agents, marketing ourselves is what we do best. Our goal is to stay on top of every trend with hopes that we are one step ahead of our competitors.

Unfortunately, not every trend has proven successful in our real estate world. Specifically speaking to the luxury real estate market, I dare to say that I am most successful when I close down my computer and go meet potential clients face to face.

As a millennial, I understand the importance digital and social media plays in marketing our brand. As in every other aspect of society, there is a great divide between baby boomer and millennial agents.

Baby boomers proclaim that the traditional ways of real estate are the keys to success while millennials urge for a complete overhaul of day-to-day business to keep up with technology-savvy buyers.

Commit yourself to your client

My mentors urged me to create a business foundation based on relationships. After all, Cervera Real Estate is family owned and managed by three generations of Cervera women — it doesn’t get any more personal than that.

Because of their leadership, I now urge young agents like me to find the middle ground between tested and proven techniques while embracing the latest tools available to us.

There is a lot that can be gained from looking a client in the eye while shaking his hand that a “Thank you for visiting out website!” doesn’t say.

After the initial handshake and hopefully great first impression, the client will want to know that you are committed to them.

Whether you are helping them find their dream home or listing their property, a client wants to see that you are going above and beyond your promise. Don’t ever overpromise.

The goal isn’t only to complete the transaction, but to create a relationship with your client.

There’s something about personally committing yourself to a client that will make it easier to treat every deal like it is a $1 billion deal, regardless of how small or large the transaction will be. I don’t ever see my clients as a dollar sign; no agent should.

Take advantage of training and tools

After committing yourself to a client, the next step will be to embrace and put into action all the digital and social expertise we have trained for.

Every market is different. For the South Florida luxury real estate business, the possibilities are endless. One month we’ll be targeting the always faithful Latin American buyers, and the next we’ll be shifting our focus to an influx of European customers.

At the end of the day, the one thing they all have in common is location. They’re going to spend money here; how do we position our brand to stand up above the rest in a luxury saturated market such as Miami?

I am taking advantage of all social and digital media has to offer.

I spend a little extra on my brand and on my clients’ properties. I seek counsel from our marketing department, third-party public relations, social media specialists and even from colleagues.

After carefully analyzing every trend, I strategize, put a plan into action and execute it until I see it through.

When the day is done and we have thoroughly examined our Google analytics, studied our reach for the day and personally answered every inquiry, we go back to basics — relationship building.

I am lucky to call South Florida home, a vibrant city that welcomes people from all over the world on a daily basis. As a real estate agent, the possibilities are endless. As a relationship builder, it is personal, and it really is business.

Are you done checking your email, social media and latest trend blogs? Good! Now go out there, call a client to just simply wish them a good day and continue to build your brand through relationships.

Karen Elmir is the founder and CEO of The Elmir Group/Cervera Real Estate in Miami, Florida. Follow The Elmir Group on Facebook or Instagram.

