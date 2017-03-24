None of your business?

John Juarez · Commented on ‘Why are the sellers selling’? What (not) to say

When I was new in this business and I first was confronted by the “why are the sellers selling” question, I was taken aback. “What business is that of yours, Buyer?” I thought. It is their house and they can sell for whatever reason they want was what I was thinking. I have since realized that buyers are not prying when they ask that question. Buyers think that the seller’s motivation will give them an insight into whether that house is right for them or not and how much they might be willing to pay and their likelihood of succeeding in buying the property. When I represent a buyer, it is a question that I ask.

Finding common ground

David Charron · Commented on Colorado MLSs embark on ‘highly charged’ merger talks

Great decision by IRES and REC to engage a neutral third party. In every merger, the parties believe “…we are the best and therefore our solution, people, processes, etc. should prevail.” So if each party has the best, invariably you need someone to help break it down after which concensus on a plan to move forward can be achieved. This is the process we employed at BrightMLS.

At this stage of their discussions, it isn’t or shouldn’t be about what is “best” but rather what is it that we have in common, what can we build upon first so that we can navigate what it is that separates us?

My hope is that these two great markets are able to quickly identify and quantify what they have in common and use that as the foundation to build upon.

Some very smart leadership in IRES and REC to choose this path.

Life matters

Sunny Lake · Commented on How much money do Opendoor sellers leave on the table?

My biggest issue with the article is the “going rate” on commission. As a Broker, I have seen Sellers leave money on the table because the price wasn’t the most important factor in selling – for some it was being able to move quickly; for others it was the ability to stay in the home for a few months after closing at little to no cost. I counseled my agents to really listen to the Sellers and find out what terms were the most important, especially when there were multiple offers to consider. I have seen Sellers leave tens of thousands “on the table” because it wasn’t the most important consideration. Life matters. And sometimes the ability to move on in a few days with no contingencies is worth it.

Realtor on the radio

Rebecca Haas · Commented on How to rub shoulders with the richest of the rich

I know that for me it helped to also get the CLHMS designation. As someone who has recently become a boat owner and joined a local yacht club, I’m meeting more people than ever before although not always UHNW persons. As someone who has always been into philanthropy, I’ve been making it more of a mission to volunteer time in all manner of organizations and to attend more events. Thankfully, I also get opportunity to make connections by having some of these organizations on my radio show #openhousewithteamreba. It’s great to be able to provide these worthy organizations who work so hard and whose works benefit so many, with an opportunity for exposure that they may not typically get. And, as an agent who gives from each transaction to Children’s Miracle Network, I love supporting the local Seattle Children’s Hospital with funds which can help families during a critical time. Last year our local group brought in over $165,000 in donations.

A clearly defined strategy

Tammy Slater-Kendrick · Commented on What venture capital looks for in real estate entrepreneur hopefuls

Thank you Constance. As a startup, it’s easy to focus on capital for marketing (or lack thereof) to be the biggest stumbling block. But your question about identifying what “success” looks like in the next 3-5 years, along with a clearly defined strategy to get there, is undoubtedly more important. This article/video couldn’t have come at a better time for me.

Top comments are compiled by Inman’s editorial staff in no particular order.

Email Caroline Feeney