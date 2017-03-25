Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

March 20

Carlo Siracusa is the new head of residential sales for Weichert, Realtors. “In this role, Siracusa will be responsible for leading sales production and sales force growth for Weichert, Realtors, while delivering Weichert’s full-service value proposition to all of its customers,” said the company in a release. “We are both proud and excited to promote Carlo to head of residential sales,” said James Weichert Jr., president of Weichert, Realtors, in a statement. “His proven track record of developing sales associates and sales managers into market leaders positions Carlo extremely well for growing Weichert’s residential real estate presence.”

March 21

Camber Creek, a venture capital firm that’s focused on the real estate technology market, announced that former Obama senior policy advisor Jake Fingert is a new partner at the firm. “Jake has an invaluable understanding of the Federal government’s approach to selecting, financing, designing, building, operating and maintaining real assets and technologies which makes him a tremendous asset to our investment team,” said Camber Creek in a statement.

March 22

Nationstar filed a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission noting that Amar R. Patel has been appointed as interim Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Amar brings more than 20 years of industry experience and a deep understanding of our business and financials to his role as interim CFO,” said Nationstar CEO Jay Bray in a press release. “Given his long standing commitment to Nationstar, our shareholders and our customers, I am confident he will successfully lead the organization through a seamless transition.”

Former NFL player Jerry Rice has joined Alain Pinel Realtors in Menlo Park as a real estate agent. “Both professions foster an environment where victory is determined by hard work and perseverance,” Rice said in a statement. “The effort you put into a career in real estate is proportional to the success you’ll have. It’s all about hard work and dedication, and I bring that approach and mindset to my work.”