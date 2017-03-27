Has Opendoor found a winning formula?The number of entrepreneurs who fall into the “yes” camp is growing.Two more property-exchange platforms have sprung up in recent months, underscoring a groundswell of interest in a new alternative to the traditional listing brokerage.Like Opendoor, Las Vegas-based ZHome and Austin, Texas-based Amne leverage technology to make quick offers on homes, buy and flip them. The two firms also plan to use new services that Opendoor is testing: helping consumers seamlessly upgrade to a newly built home and serving as a listing brokerage with a guaranteed sales price.It’s “pretty incredible what that company has been able to accomplish,” said Amne Founder Richard Chang about Opendoor. “I think we’re taking the best elements of what we can learn about Opendoor or OfferPad or Knock and seeing if we can build on that experience here in Austin.” (Offerpad and Knock are two other property-exchange platforms.)Chang is ...