What would you do if you had an open house scheduled, but hours before it’s supposed to start, you show up to find the place littered with empty beer bottles and naked people from a Halloween house party thrown the night before?

Paula Clark can tell you what she did in that situation during this week’s episode.

Do you have a crazy real estate story to share? Email Leigh for your chance to tell it on the podcast!

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

