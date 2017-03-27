Lead management success: From cold prospects to closed deals

Many agents consider online lead generation a challenge. While some sources work better than others, most would agree: converting these leads are just as difficult as deciding where to get them from.

When managed effectively, however, online lead gen can be a lucrative supplement to your current business.

Tip 1: Help prospects get to know the “virtual you.”

Use a current, professional photo so people can recognize you.

Present consistent company, contact and sales information everywhere you’re listed.

Have a clear and unique selling proposition to stand out from the crowd.

Tip 2: Make it about the prospect.

Find their preferred communication method and customize accordingly.

Use testimonials matched to each prospect’s needs.

Share data relevant to their specific situation.

Tip 3: Be responsive.

Respond ASAP, and have an auto-response in place if you can’t.

Keep all your responses short and relevant.

Respond multiple times via multiple channels.

Have a team in place if possible to help with follow-up.

Tip 4: Converting leads can take time.

Play the long game with a drip campaign.

Send periodic information specific to your prospects’ interests, e.g., rates, listing prices, etc.

Leverage multiple angles offered by companies that help with remarketing and digital advertising.

Tip 5: Have a plan.

Use a CRM to manage your leads.

Track and refine your lead sources.

Prioritize your leads to work the hottest and most relevant first.

Outsource leads that don’t make sense for you to work.

In next week's session, I will help you dig into the nitty-gritty of effective online lead conversion with the help of Kimberly Cameron of Better Homes & Gardens Preferred Properties and JLA Realty's Ryan Bokros.

Maximizing Your Lead Gen ROI: 5 Tips for Lead Management Success

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Lisa Fettner is the VP of marketing at ReferralExchange in San Francisco. Follow ReferralExchange on Facebook or Twitter.

Email Lisa Fettner