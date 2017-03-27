Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.Relola, the public networking platform that encourages agents to share listing and marketing insights with colleagues and home shoppers, is set to launch a major new feature.The company's "Reloladex" is a service provider recommendation tool, or in Relola's words, "your digital network of everyone you trust to help people buy, maintain, and eventually sell their home," that's been in beta mode on the site for the last year. The official reveal will go down at National Association of Realtors (NAR) Midyear Legislative Meetings and Trade Expo.Come May, the feature will expand its functionality to allow agents to share and embed their provider network on Facebook business pages and individual agent websites.Moreover, as of now, the limited Reloladex is not specific to an individual agent. The new version will change that, allowing agents to curate their team...