If you’re trying to find pre-mover or new homeowner leads — people who’ve sold a home and are moving out, or people who’ve just bought a home and are moving in — then you might be interested in a new lead product from Attom Data Solutions.

If you’re a real estate agent looking for a particular buyer service — or paying for leads for “people about to move” so you can identify potential up-and-coming buyers — then it might also be of interest to you.

Attom operates a data warehouse (the Attom Data Warehouse) and various consumer websites (including realtytrac.com, homefacts.com and homedisclosure.com), and now it’s offering what it’s calling a “two-for-one lead product proven to identify properties with a high likelihood of selling within 30 days of an indicated settlement date.”

These leads will be of particular interest to moving services companies, internet, phone and cable television providers, storage facilities and other companies interested in reaching the people moving out of the sold property — and to home improvement and home furnishing companies and local service providers interested in reaching the newly minted homeowner.

‘Better than modeled leads, public records and the MLS’

Modeled leads, MLS leads and public records leads are inferior to what Attom has put together, the company argued in a press release, for these reasons:

“Unlike modeled leads that provide an educated guess of homeowners likely to list or sell at some point in the future, the Attom purchase leads represent properties currently involved in a real estate transaction and identify an estimated date for that transaction.”

“Unlike MLS leads that have no specific sale date and often are restricted from direct marketing use, the Attom purchase leads identify an estimated settlement date and can be used for direct marketing purposes.”

“Unlike leads from publicly recorded sales deeds that are typically available days, weeks or longer after the resale transaction, the Attom purchase leads are predictive in nature and available prior to the resale transaction.”

“Leads can also be appended with hundreds of fields of information including property and current owner information (i.e. owner-occupancy status, individual owner, corporate owner), demographic information or analytics that empower highly precise targeting for direct marketing campaigns,” said the company in a statement.

“It might be able to provide some service to the real estate agent for the person who is moving out — that person moving out has got to go find a place to live,” noted Richard Lombardi, Attom’s chief operating officer.

“So there’s an opportunity for a real estate agent to say ‘You’re moving out of property X — once that transaction occurs, have you found someplace new to go? Would you like to see my available listings?'”

