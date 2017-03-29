Philadelphia-area based Century 21 Advantage Gold (C21 Advantage Gold) has crossed franchise lines to scoop up Re/Max Advantage.

The single-office acquisition in Pennsylvania’s Buck county, where C21 Advantage Gold CEO Bill Lublin says the company needed a physical presence, makes it the company’s 10th office.

C21 Advantage Gold retained 15 of Re/Max Advantage’s 20 agents, including its top producers, Lublin added, lifting the firm’s agent count to 240.

“We are constantly initiating new programs and tweaking older ones to generate a constant stream of leads for our agents,” Lublin told Inman. “As a result, we are constantly looking for opportunities to acquire agents to execute against the opportunities we provide.”

Some of the leads Lublin speaks of are generated through REO (real estate owned) and relocation business.

“The owner [of Re/Max Advantage] was looking for a more stable financial platform and the agents were looking for company generated opportunities to enhance their personally generated business,” Lublin said. “Since our company provides tech forward tools and systems and is dedicated to providing an opportunity-rich environment for our agents, it seemed a good fit for them and us.”

