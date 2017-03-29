Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.

“When there’s something strange…in your neighborhood…who you gonna call??”

Ever since dealing with some ghost-hunting clients and selling a haunted house, Colin Cameron has been singing the Ghostbusters theme song big time.

Do you have a crazy real estate story to share? Email Leigh for your chance to tell it on the podcast!

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown