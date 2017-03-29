The Lead Lifecycle: From First Call to the Closing Table & Beyond [Educational Webinar]

Billy Ekofo says the real estate industry is broken…

More and more attention has been diverted to sales, growth, and more recognition of financial achievement. Conversations are about leads, conversion, ROI, gross commission, technologies, and acquisitions — all the while alienating the very people and communities that real estate professionals are supposed to care for.

In this session, Billy Ekofo, Director of Leads Management at Century21 Redwood, Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx, and moderator Laurie Weston Davis of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lifestyle Property Partners treat you to a rousing conversation and presentation on:

The delicate balance of leads vs. relationships

Balancing conversions vs. conversations

How you can be a real estate professional by prioritizing the right things

Watch it now:

