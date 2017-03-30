In a market where million-dollar real estate listings often sell in days, a fragmented MLS market and the inefficiency it brings can be frustrating and potentially costly for a real estate agent.Aiming to alleviate some of that pain, four San Francisco Bay Area multiple listing services are joining forces so that subscribers can stop hopping between various systems to access the data they need.Starting April 3, the more than 30,000 real estate brokers and agents that belong these MLSs will have "unconstrained access" to one another's listings through a new agreement, the MLSs announced today:Silicon Valley-based MLSListings, the Contra Costa Association of Realtors (CCAR) MLS, the Bay East Association of Realtors MLS, and East Bay Regional MLS (owned by the Oakland/Berkeley Association of Realtors), aka East Bay Regional Data (EBRDI)With a single entry on subscribers' home platform, listings will automatically be shared with the other MLSs and placed in th...
Double exposure? 4 San Francisco Bay Area MLSs strike data share deal
Listings from neighboring MLSs will be aggregated in each other's systems, IDX feeds
Comments