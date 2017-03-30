Functional flair: Inside RealScout’s new office digs

From pop culture to real life, office workspaces have gotten a bad rap — dull wall colors, uncomfortable desks, a bland lunch room and the lone water cooler in the corner come to mind. But, lately, companies have begun to tap into the power of a bright and creative workspace that makes coming to the office, dare I say, fun?

RealScout, an industry tech player that provides brokers and agents with a collaborative, branded home search experience, has never had a problem with creative thinking, but it takes the inspiration factor seriously in its newest workspace that includes mod phone booths for conference calls, a shuffleboard table, a mini brewery and cool desks where employees can sit or stand.

“Just like brokerages, RealScout works hard to be competitive and attract and retain the best talent,” says RealScout CEO Andrew Flachner.

“We designed our office to be a space where our team enjoys returning to every day. It’s important to have an environment that promotes collaboration, openness and energy for everyone.”

In October, RealScout announced $7M in funding led by new investor Drew Oetting of Formation 8.

The company is leasing the new space and declined to share the cost of the project.

All photos are courtesy of Planomatic.