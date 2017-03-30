What a pleasure it was speaking with this week’s guest, Jeff Lobb! As a real estate coach, founder and CEO of SparkTank Media, Lobb touched on some of the problems agents face that are keeping them from achieving that next level, and as a fellow coach, I couldn’t agree with him more.

So much of our day, as real estate agents, is trying to do it all ourselves. There are only so many hours in the day — and never enough time to do it all. We all know that’s not physically possible yet we can’t swallow our pride long enough to ask for help.

As Lobb puts it, you need to spend at least 80 percent of your day doing what you do best.

For him, that’s sales. One of his strengths is sales or listing appointments, which is honestly a lot of agent’s forte, mine included. However, the paperwork, entering listings,\ and all that type-C business is not our thing.

There comes a point in every business where you reach the ceiling, and you can either get some help to push right on through to grow your business or you become so inundated that your business spirals downward.

The key is accomplishing any level of success is you have to want it to achieve it.

No one wants to give up control, especially the control freaks, but in this business, or any successful business, you have to in order to get to where you want to be.

Lobb used the perfect analogy of a doctor’s office. Do you want your surgeon to be handling billing, answering the phones, signing people in and prepping for your surgery at the same time?

No; you want him to be focused on you, the patient, and doing what he does best — which is performing the surgery. So why do we treat real estate any different?

Most agents get into this business because they love to help people, and they’re great at sales and building those trustworthy relationships.

Why is so important to have your hand in every aspect of your business instead of hiring someone to do that for you so you can focus on what you do best?

Real estate isn’t complicated, it’s actually pretty easy. You simply have to go out and do it. Lobb was full of insightful nuggets including an awesome social media tip! Take a listen, and find out more!

Marguerite Crespillo is a top producing real estate agent, coach and speaker at the Crespillo Group. You can follow her on Facebook or Twitter.