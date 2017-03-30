When Zillow acquired Trulia two years ago, it also scooped up the domain RealEstate.com as part of the deal.Anyone who types RealEstate.com into a web browser will find themselves redirected to Trulia.com. That's about to change.Today Zillow Group announced that it will introduce RealEstate.com as a consumer search experience tailored to millennial homebuyers come May.“We’ve spent a great deal of time thinking about millennials, how they approach real estate and the experience they expect during the search process," said Jeremy Wacksman, chief marketing officer at Zillow Group, in a statement. "We know from our own research they are driving the housing market as half of homebuyers in the U.S. are under 36 years old. This represents a huge opportunity for agents to connect with this growing audience of buyers."Zillow Group's 2016 Consumer Housing Trends Report noted that millennials, who often shop for homes using technology and are more likely to find their agent on...