One of the largest local Realtor associations in Texas is gearing up for what is likely to be a contentious meeting next week where two board officers will respond to allegations and members will vote whether to depose them.Michele Bunting RossThe San Antonio Board of Realtors has invited its 10,000 or so members to its headquarters for an emergency meeting on April 5 to decide whether to comply with petitions to remove the SABOR board of directors chair, Michele Bunting Ross, and chair-elect, Yvette Allen.On Wednesday, the board of directors met and decided not to release the language of the petitions, including details regarding the accusations against Bunting Ross and Allen, according to a SABOR spokeswoman."t was decided that presenting details at the April 5 membership meeting would be more appropriate," the spokeswoman said in an email.When asked why, she said no one was available to answer that question by press time.Yvette AllenThe current state o...