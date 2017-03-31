Marilyn Garcia has a client in his 80s. She will periodically check in with him, and vice versa.He's given the Coldwell Banker associate broker in Berkeley, California, an astronomical figure for which he would sell his home, and he keeps adding to it as the market continues to rise.Bottom line, he isn't ready to sell (though his family would like him to), but he will be in time. Garcia is not prepared to push him.The older they are, the more likely clients are going to dig their heels in and want to age in place, according to a report by The American College of Financial Services.The time when baby boomers are most likely to make the decision to move on from their family homes is between the ages of 55 and 62, said the report. But it's still a decision they can be conflicted about.So to Realtors who come across homeowners in this age group -- and others who have their own troubles letting go of a home -- at preliminary listing meetings, they would do well to have...